Flooding, high risk of rip currents expected on Coastal Bend beaches Tuesday

Strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected through Tuesday afternoon and early evening, and some coastal flooding is also expected.

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous rip currents throughout Coastal Bend waters Tuesday due to activity in the Gulf of Mexico.

Minor coastal flooding is expected through early Tuesday afternoon and should subside later in the afternoon.

Minor Coastal Flooding will continue into early afternoon, then subside through the afternoon. High risk of dangerous rip currents will continue through the afternoon into early evening. pic.twitter.com/RGJzIGxyFg — NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) September 15, 2020

However, Nueces County ESD #2 took to Facebook Tuesday morning to warn beach goers of the risk of coastal flooding. They warned that water could reach the dunes, and make driving difficult or even impossible.