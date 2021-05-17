How the city is managing mosquitoes, potholes amid the flooding

There is still sitting water left over from this weekends rain, and forecasts predict there is more to come.

With more rain expected in the next several days, word is the city's emergency operations center will continue to be manned, allowing city crews to respond quickly to flash flooding.

City officials tell 3News they are already looking ahead to manage mosquitos, potholes and flooding.

"We are ready as a city, and have been proactive this week and last week for preparing for a storm," Billy Delgado, the emergency management coordinator for the city said.

Delgado said they are in constant communication with the National Weather Service, leading up to any sort of weather event such as the heavy rains expected later this week.

All hands are on deck in order to keep the public safe.

"Police department are out there in case of these high waters and flooding events, and public works are able to get the barricades out there," Delgado said.

The most important message officials with both the city and police department are sharing:

"If it's flooding, turn around, don't drown that's the big message," Delgado said. "Don't try and drive through high water if you can stay off the streets stay off the streets."

With all this rain, Joel Skidmore, program manager of animal care service, said vector control is also prepared for after the weather event ends by proactively spraying to keep mosquitos at bay. The first official spray took place last week.

"The vector control officers have been working very hard," Skidmore said. "They are continuously working and just because you don't see us, doesn't mean we aren't there spraying. Just rest assured we are going to make it out to your area and make sure we can get some relief for you"

The city says once they approve the final schedule for spraying, those details will be available on the city's website soon so residents will know exactly when their route is scheduled and wont be left in the dark.

