A look at the aftermath on North Beach after the recent flooding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents on North Beach are saying Wednesday's storm event brought over five inches of rain, which has left a few roads completely underwater.

"On the road, it only needs about two, two and half to three and a half inches of rain," said Britt Murray, a resident of North Beach. "To put it underwater and it'll stay underwater the best part of a week".

He said more water came down than what the area can handle.

"Depending on what the level on the Bay is. So, right now, we had all this rain, the Bay is full because of all the water coming down the river, not to mention tidal up and down, so the water can't really go anywhere," said Murray.

And when the water can't go away where, more issues start to buzz around -- mosquitos.

"It's a problem," Murray added. "It's a problem for pets that have to be outside. It's a problem for kids that can't be outside".

City Council Member, Billy Lerma oversees District 1, which covers North Beach. He said there are long term plans in place to resolve the flooding there almost altogether.

"We're looking at underground drainage," said Lerma. "We're looking at a ditch, and we're looking at a navigable canal".

But for now, a short-term fix will start by the end of the week.

"Be out there tomorrow morning with the vacuum trucks to suck up this water that's still on the streets," Lerma added.

He said they had to wait until after the high tide goes back down, but residents should expect clear roads soon.

