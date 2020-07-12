Florida man makes stop in Southeast Texas during 100,000 mile journey to raise awareness for homelessness

Richard Shirley's ultimate goal is to open a transitional housing facility for those dealing with homelessness

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A Florida man making his way across the United States on foot is making his way through Southeast Texas this weekend.

Richard Shirley plans to walk 100,000 miles across the country. His goal is to spread awareness about homelessness in the nation.

"If I can help one person, or if I can help five people, it's worth it," Shirley said.

Homelessness in America is the driving force behind his initiative, which he said is to one day open up a transitional housing facility for the less fortunate.

It's an issue he has been battling since the start of the pandemic.

"I actually lost my business, lost my house and lost my tools, tried to get these assistant programs, tried to get help and couldn't. So, I said let me take my knowledge, let me take my struggles and let me help myself but help others," Shirley said.

Shirley started his journey back in August. He's now making his way across Texas.

Shirley's Facebook page, called 100,000 Miles for the Homeless, links to a GoFundMe set up to help him.

Eric Ardoin runs the non-profit 'Warm Hands, Warm Heart.' He said he has seen several people face similar hardships like Shirley.

"Society as a whole, we're gonna miss a whole lot if we're still walking around with our eyes shut," Ardoin said.

He said the unemployment issue is hitting people hard.

"Man, they need help more than ever. As far as loss of jobs, I found some of that out there. Homelessness, couldn't pay the rent, got evicted, had nowhere else to go but to the streets as a direct result of COVID-19. It's an epidemic for everybody," Ardoin said.

While the odds seem to be stacked against Shirley given his circumstances, he's committed to turning his vision into a reality.

"Only way someone can fail is if you quit," Shirley said. "As long as you keep trying and you work at it you will get there it just takes time."