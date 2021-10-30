Flounder fishing temporarily suspended as of Nov. 1

Flounder fishing is traditionally allowed during the winter months but this year, all flounder fishing will be suspended for 6 weeks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the most sought out after fish in the Gulf about to be off limits here in Texas after this weekend.

Texas Game Warden Lerrin Johnson says although flounder fishing is traditionally allowed during the winter months, this year, the Texas Park and Wildlife Department will be suspending all flounder fishing for 6 weeks, beginning November 1st.

“This year is a new change – it is a complete closure from Nov 1- Dec 15 that means you can’t catch flounder, gig flounder, or catch them by hook or line,” said Johnson.

According to Johnson, the reason for putting a halt on flounder fishing is due to a decline in the population over the last several years.

“This closure time period is during their spawning season- so giving them the best opportunity to spawn breed and make more flounder- giving them the best opportunity with zero pressure,” said Johnson.

Leah LeMaire- a local angler says she enjoys going flounder gigging with her friends, but has noticed it’s been a slower year.

“It’s so much fun – just the adrenaline seeing one when you come across one- probably why we go almost every night” said LeMaire.

And Although LeMaire doesn’t want to see that come to a complete halt, she understands it’s for the better good when it comes to future gigging.

“I respect it- just because i would like to see the increase in numbers- and the reproduction process i know how important that is for our wildlife. Won’t be able to go flounder gigging but it will be good for our environment”

Johnson says she understands this year has been hard on fisherman due to the freeze, and certain bag limits are changing for fish, but asks fisherman to be complying of this temporary flounder closure.

“We will be out looking for folks who are keeping their flounder and we are going to be writing tickets which will cost folks up to $500,” said Johnson.

