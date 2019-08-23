CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new state law is preventing some students in the Flour Bluff Independent School District from choosing to attend school in Port Aransas, Texas, making an informal agreement between both districts seemingly null and void.

Starting last week, students who live in Flour Bluff and Aransas Pass are longer allowed to ride on Port Aransas school buses.

It's part of a ruling by the Texas Attorney General's Office that requires permission from district school boards in neighboring districts to run buses in their area to pick up students. According to the Island Moon newspaper, the Port Aransas Independent School District tried to get permission from Flour Bluff ISD for the 2019-20 school year, but it was voted down 5-1 in a board meeting.

Many residents affected by the new law are upset.

According to the Island Moon, Flour Bluff ISD officials said they doubt any district would agree to the deal because attendance drives school funding.

Port Aransas ISD has about 100 out-of-district students attending this school year.

