Flour Bluff brush fire started near a homeless camp

The fire's reach is a result of intense heat and high winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff fire that broke out on Tuesday did not spare much of anything that was in its path.

The damage done to the area was pretty extensive. From palm trees burned from top to bottom to the remains of a person's home, everything in that fire's reach was either charred or a complete loss.

Fire Marshal Randy Paige says that while they aren't able to pinpoint the exact origin or cause of the fire, a fire investigator did determine that the flames started near a makeshift homeless camp.

That fire caused a nearby childcare center to be evacuated and left four people displaced due to damage caused to their homes.

Paige said it started as a small grass fire, but the intense heat and high winds are what caused the flames to be as destructive as they were.

"You just have to be very careful outside, especially with this heat and the lack of rain. It's so dry out there. You get that along with these winds, anything that you do, that starts a fire can spread it very quickly," Paige said.

Paige reminds everyone that if you're working outside on a car or with any sort of tool that can create a flame, to always ensure that you have a water source or fire extinguisher nearby at all times.

As of Monday, a burn ban has been issued for unincorporated areas of Nueces County. That includes, Banquete, Chapman Ranch, parts of Robstown and Violet.

