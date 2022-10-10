'My pleasure': Flour Bluff Chick-fil-A now hiring

This means Flour Bluff's first Chick-fil-A is getting closer to opening day!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff's first Chick-fil-A location is now hiring!

The beloved fast food restaurant is being built on the corner of S. Padre Island Dr. and Flour Bluff Dr. and is expected to be open this fall, but an official opening date has not been set.

Chick-fil-A has been named one of America's Best Employers by Forbes for several years in a row. The company is also top three on Forbes new Halo 100 list, which "highlights excellence in delivering the experience that customers want to have."

If you or someone you know is interested in joining the team, text the word “Bluff” to (361) 203-2457 for a link to the application.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.