Flour Bluff early release causes parents to scramble with last minute arrangements

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A last minute notice of early dismissal for one Coastal Bend school district has parents scrambling to find after school care.

Flour Bluff Independent School District sent a note home to parents Wednesday saying that due to out of town events and staffing shortages -- school would be let out early.

The note goes on to say that due to that shortage -- and upcoming Thanksgiving break, classes will be let out just before noon Friday for junior high and high school. Elementary schools would also be let out at 1:45 p.m.

The note also says that parents can contact the Boys & Girls Club for help following Friday's early release -- something 3NEWS spoke to area parents about, who found the email and Facebook post to be a surprise.

One parent told 3NEWS she had to take off work from both her jobs in order to pick up one of her students Friday. The Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend said students have to be pre-registered in order to be taken in as part of their afterschool program.

"Because we are childcare licensed, we are required to have certain ratios of staff to students, as well as having like really comprehensive records on all the kids that are there just to keep them safe," said Lisa Rush, Director of Business Administration for the Boys & Girls Club. "So any child that is already pre-registered with the Boys & Girls Club. Usually we do that by semesters, would have a place to be after school. If they have early release, we would just extend our after school hours to accommodate that part during the day."

The organization wants to make sure parents know their doors are not a drop off site. Parents will need to make alternative arrangements Friday as Flour Bluff lets out classes early.

