CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A family in Flour Bluff is doing what they can to recover after losing their home to a fire this past weekend.

The fire broke out just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters responded to the corner of Jester and Anchor Street where the home was fully engulfed in flames. The home and everything inside was a complete loss.

Luckily, Pearl Carpenter and her five kids are safe. They were not home at the time. However, it has still hit the family pretty hard.

"When firefighters arrived it was already engulfed in flames," Carpenter said.

Carpenter said she had just started the process of moving out into an apartment. She wasn't home at the time of the fire, but received a call from a neighbor about it.

"I didn't believe it at first," Carpenter said.

"Heavy volume of fire in the rear of the house," said Battalion Chief Jim Devisser of the Corpus Christi Fire Department. "Immediately tried to make an interior attack to see if anyone was inside."

While the family was not home, many of their belongings were still inside, including most of the clothing for her five children -- three boys and two girls.

"Just everything you worked hard for is gone," Carpenter said.

When the smoke cleared, Carpenter walked around the burned shell of what was once her home, finally able to see the extent of the damage.

"Everything is either fire damaged or smoke damaged," Carpenter said. "The lunch box. The only thing not damaged or burned."

While the fire has left the family heartbroken, they are also finding reasons to be thankful as friends and community members rally behind them to help with things like clothing.

"At the time I didn't care about my stuff. I cared about my kids clothes, their shoes," Carpenter said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There will be a donation drive for the family this Saturday at Laguna Kickball where Carpenter is a volunteer coach. The children wear the following clothing sizes:

Three Boys: Clothing sizes 12-14, 8, and 4. Shoe sizes 8Y. 3Y, and 8C

Two Girls: Clothing sizes 10 and 8. Shoe sizes 3y and 2y

Women: Clothing size 3x, pants size 22-26. Shoes size 9.

Men: Clothing size 1x for shirts, pants size 38-40. Shoes size 11.

