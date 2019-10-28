CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News is continuing to follow an election mix-up affecting a proposed property tax increase that would have benefited the Flour Bluff Fire Department, known as Nueces County Emergency Services District #2.

The district covers Flour Bluff and Padre Island, however, a proposed tax increase was mistakenly left off the ballots that residents of Padre Island receive.

The board of directors for ESD #2 met Monday to address the problem. The board formally signed an order to cancel the item from the ballot. However, due to election rules, election officials can not go in and change the ballot at this point so any votes that are cast will be null and void.

ESD #2 was asking voters for a cent-and-a-half tax increase that would have caused property taxes to rise from three cents per $100 valuation to four-and-a-half cents.

As soon as Nueces County ESD #2 Chief Dale Scott learned about the ballot mistake, he said he notified the elections office. It was then learned that a third-party contractor did not mark the proper precincts when the ballot paperwork was sent to the voter registration's office.

Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands said this is an example of why there are checks and balances in place.

"We are not going to go forward with an election until every entity has signed off, and they are happy with, these are the precincts, they verify all the information," Sands said. "We're not going to move forward, and that is what they did, as far as what we knew. We trust they knew their district. It was good."

The money gained from the increase would have been used to help replace protective gear for the department.

Chief Scott said the bill for putting the item on the ballot was $1,800, money they are now losing out on. He hopes the item can go back in front of voters next year.

