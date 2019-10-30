CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Finding a new source of funding is the challenge the Nueces County Fire Department in Flour Bluff is facing after a clerical error forced the fire station to cancel their tax increase request on the Nov. 5 election ballot.

Nueces County ESD #2 was planning to use the extra revenue for some much needed protective gear -- live-saving gear firefighters put on every time they rush out to a burning home.

The gear is meant to protect them against fire and dangerous fumes that can cause cancer. It only last 10 years before needing to replace, and costs roughly $3,500-4,000 for each set.

Nueces County ESD #2 needs to replace half of their gear -- that's 10 sets out of 20. The state wants them to give each firefighter two sets of gear -- an estimated cost of $80,000.

Now that the election item to raise the tax money to pay for that gear is no longer on the ballow, Flour Bluff Fire Chief Dale Scott is left looking for other options.

"Doing strategy planning to figure out where we are going from here. We do have money in our budget to replace some of the gear. Able to replace two sets," Scott said.

According to Scott, the department has always looked for grant money to help but it's a process that is slow and uncertain. Currently Nueces County ESD #2 has not been successful in finding grant money to help replace the gear.

Another option could be taking out a loan or waiting to try and bring a possible tax increase back in front of voters next year.

The tax increase firefighters had asked voters for was a cent-and-a-half increase that would have raised property taxes from three cents per $100 valuation to four-and-a-half-cents.

"We are funded from a county tax from Flour Bluff and Padre Island. It's three cents. The least expensive ESD in the State of Texas. We're staffed 24/7 and run 360 calls a year," Scott said.

Scott said as they search for funding, they will be holding town hall meetings to inform and educate the public about their needs.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: