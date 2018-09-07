Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Emergency Services District 2, formerly known as the Flour Bluff Volunteer Fire Department, recently replaced a decades-old rescue boat with a brand new one.

The new fire rescue boat comes with new lifesaving technology and can go over 50 miles per hour.

Getting to an emergency quickly is important, but officials said it's even more important to be able to properly navigate the waters. The new boat's GPS system has features that allow them to do just that.

"Down sonar, side sonar, and we also added a FLIR system so that we can operate in almost any weather conditions," Fire Chief Dale Scott said.

That means they can gauge the depth of the water and also use night vision to complete search and rescues.

Deputy Fire Chief J.P. Hominick said before they got the new technology, they had to depend on being able to hear a person yelling at night in the water instead of seeing them.

"Now we're going to be able to probably a quarter of a mile out using the FLIR system once it's on board, be able to really see out there," Hominick said.

On top of having improved technology, the fire rescue boat has gained a new responsibilty with the addition of a water pump.

"So when we specked out the new boat we wanted it for search and rescue, search and recovery, and we wanted to make sure it had firefighting capabilities," Scott said.

When boats catch on fire out in the ocean or at the dock, firefighters will no longer have to drag a long hose and can instead get extremely close to suffocate the flames.

"How it's set now with our straight pipe coming out here, we're capable of putting out almost 350 gallons a minute," Hominick said.

