Flour Bluff students participate in 'Fun Run' to help raise money for their school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students got to have fun and help their school all in one sport event this Friday.

The Fun Run is a way for students in the school to run laps around the Flour Bluff Hornets' field and make money for their school while they work up a sweat.

Things like playground equipment, STEM materials, and technology for Flour Bluff School.

The school fundraiser met its goal of $50,000 raised, and for each lap students, a certain amount would be donated. Funding also came from flat donations to help reach their goal.

But Flour Bluff student, Riley Beseda, felt like more could be done. He was eager to take part in the event to help raise money for his school.

"He wrote, '1v1 $1 donation Flour Bluff Fun Run' and he stood out in our driveway watching the cars go by. And a lady stopped and he came running in and he goes, 'Mom, I've got my first person! She said she would donate a dollar," Riley's mother, Katy Beseda, says.

"It came to my mind where, like, maybe I should get donations from other people," Riley said. "Cause it was to simple to just like get everybody that you know. So just try to get everybody from Flour Bluff."

Riley's basketball challenges contributed more than $700 to the school's fundraiser.

Thanks to a boost in Venmo donations from Katy posting about the challenge online, Riley brought in money from around the country.

It's a way for him to take his love of basketball to the classroom.

