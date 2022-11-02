Investigation opened after two cars shot at near intersection of Flour Bluff and Glenoak Dr., police say

No one has been injured in the shootings but police are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police said they are aware of reports on social media that someone is shooting at cars near the intersection of Flour Bluff Dr. and Glenoak Dr. and said they are using all available resources to investigate.

No one has been injured, police said, but two cars have been shot at while driving in the area, a statement from CCPD said.

The first reported incident happened on Halloween night at around 9:30 p.m. A victim told officers he was driving near Flour Bluff Dr. and Glenoak Dr. when he heard a gunshot as another vehicle passed him. Officers determined by a bullet hole that the car had indeed been shot at. Spent shell casings were also found at the scene, police said.

The next night at around 8 p.m. a man called police and said his car had been shot and his right rear window had shattered while at the intersection. Officers searched the area and were not able to find anything, the statement said.

The victim later called and advised officers that he was cleaning his vehicle and located a "ball bearing type projectile."

"Officers are actively investigating and checking the area using all available resources," the statement said. "We want to remind our community to be aware of your surroundings and if you see suspicious activity or are a victim of crime, please call the police immediately.

If you have any information about these incidents, please call Detectives at (361) 886-2840. Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online here.

