CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Smith, a 2016 graduate of Flour Bluff High School, always thought he would go straight to college, despite his time in the NJROTC.

After getting into college, he soon decided he needed something more.

That's when Peyton enlisted into the Navy. He was sent to Chicago to learn more and go through boot camp. Smith said it was hard but worth it.

After some time passed, Smith was sent to the U.S.S. William P. Lawrence, where he works as a Damage Controlman. Soon after, he was selected to be a part of RIMPAC: the world's largest maritime warfare exercise.

The RIMPAC exercise ended on August 2nd, and included 25 different countries, 46 surface-ships, five submarines, 17 land-forces, 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel participated in the month-long event.

The training took place around Hawaii and Southern California, according to RIMPAC Office of Public Affairs. The nations who participated completed exercises in maritime safety, warfare response, safety in sea operations, as well as defense exercises.

"I was very honored to be a part of it, it was definitely eye opening, it really made me happy to see that while we're all in different parts of the world, all different cultures and different beliefs, we can all work together and be in harmony," Smith said.

