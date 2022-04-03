x
Flour Bluff High School NJROTC cleans up at Nationals

The Sea Hornets competed against other units from Navy Areas in a two-day academic, athletic, and drill competition where they certainly made a splash.
Credit: Flour Bluff High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff's NJROTC, or Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, team traveled to Colorado on Thursday for Nationals. 

Their awards are as follows:

  • 1st place armed exhibition
  • 1st place armed regulation
  • 1st place color guard (male)
  • 3rd place color guard (female)
  • 1st place armed special exhibition
  • 3rd place armed inspection
  • 1st place unarmed inspection
  • 1st place unarmed exhibition
  • 1st place unarmed regulation
  • (Granados) 1st place solo

Congratulations to those Sea Hornets!

