Flour Bluff High School NJROTC cleans up at Nationals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff's NJROTC, or Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, team traveled to Colorado on Thursday for Nationals.

The Sea Hornets competed against other units from Navy Areas in a two-day academic, athletic, and drill competition where they certainly made a splash.

Their awards are as follows:

1st place armed exhibition

1st place armed regulation

1st place color guard (male)

3rd place color guard (female)

1st place armed special exhibition

3rd place armed inspection

1st place unarmed inspection

1st place unarmed exhibition

1st place unarmed regulation

(Granados) 1st place solo

Congratulations to those Sea Hornets!

