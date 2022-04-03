Flour Bluff High School NJROTC cleans up at Nationals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff's NJROTC, or Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, team traveled to Colorado on Thursday for Nationals.
The Sea Hornets competed against other units from Navy Areas in a two-day academic, athletic, and drill competition where they certainly made a splash.
Their awards are as follows:
- 1st place armed exhibition
- 1st place armed regulation
- 1st place color guard (male)
- 3rd place color guard (female)
- 1st place armed special exhibition
- 3rd place armed inspection
- 1st place unarmed inspection
- 1st place unarmed exhibition
- 1st place unarmed regulation
- (Granados) 1st place solo
Congratulations to those Sea Hornets!
