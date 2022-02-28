Flour Bluff High School unveils 'Ready Set Go' program for students with disabilities

This program gives students with disabilities the life skills they need to thrive in society, and highlights what they can do instead of what they can’t.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff High School students were thrilled to announce the "Ready Set Go" program, which is an extension of the school where students with disabilities learn to organize, meal prep, and become part of the workforce.

Sheyenne Madison was the tour guide who gave guests the rundown of daily responsibilities that students in this transitional program engage in.

“In this classroom, we have chores. And each person has a different chore. Like I’m on dishes, Gabriel’s on laundry, Hayden’s on trash,” Madison says.

Sheyenne loves working with everyone. “My favorite part is helping my friends, working with them cleaning.”

Director of Special Education with Flour Bluff Schools, Edgar Van Geem, is just excited to be a part of their learning.

“This program has expanded into helping them with their independent living skills, as well as their work skills. They're able to have a job and expand into their employability skills,” Geem says. “They do all the hard work, they do the learning, we just provide the facility for them to learn further to learn life skills."

This program highlights what these students can do instead of what they can’t.

There was even a work schedule displayed for students to refer to. “And these are the people that work at the jobsite. Hayden and Gabriel are at the aquarium. No one at the ‘Y’ yet. Julie is at the spirit shop,” Madison says.

Sheyenne isn't the only one having fun in the program, Zoe Fletcher loves to work in the Hornet spirit shop. “My favorite part about working is folding the clothes and putting them on the shelf,” Fletcher says.

Hayden is grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside his friends and teachers as well. "They give me a lot, a lot of help from them. I’d like to thank them for that.”

Although these students mean business, they are doing more than just working with their hands. They’re learning what it’s like to be a part of a team.

For more information regarding the program and the resources it offers, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.