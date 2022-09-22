Flour Bluff High School student arrested for making terroristic threat, school officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Flour Bluff High School student was arrested Thursday morning after officials said they made a terroristic threat toward the district, according to a letter sent to parents from Flour Bluff administration.
The letter said administrators learned Thursday morning about the threat, which was made while the student was riding the school bus to campus, and immediately called Flour Bluff ISD police. The student was found by police and after an investigation, the student was arrested.
RELATED: 'Mind boggling': Nueces County judges giving harsher punishments for kids that bring guns to school
"At no time were any Flour Bluff ISD students or staff in any danger," the letter said. "We are thankful that our students and staff helped to ensure everyone's safety by upholding our expectation of 'if you see something, say something.' "
RELATED: Ray HS parents, CCISD police chief react to law enforcement response to Friday's active shooter hoax
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Dashcam catches head-on crash with wrong-way driver on Holly Road
- WEATHER BLOG: When does the first Fall cold front arrive in Corpus Christi?
- 'They are felony charges': Beeville teen locked up for making prank call to 911 about a school threat
- 'Not a non-stop yet': Corpus Christi airport now has direct, but not non-stop, flights to Denver
- 'Decades of neglect': How Corpus Christi leaders are responding to awful street conditions
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.