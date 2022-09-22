Flour Bluff High School student arrested for making terroristic threat, school officials say

The district sent a letter to parents saying no students or staff were ever in danger.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Flour Bluff High School student was arrested Thursday morning after officials said they made a terroristic threat toward the district, according to a letter sent to parents from Flour Bluff administration.

The letter said administrators learned Thursday morning about the threat, which was made while the student was riding the school bus to campus, and immediately called Flour Bluff ISD police. The student was found by police and after an investigation, the student was arrested.

"At no time were any Flour Bluff ISD students or staff in any danger," the letter said. "We are thankful that our students and staff helped to ensure everyone's safety by upholding our expectation of 'if you see something, say something.' "

