Flour Bluff High School students get a second chance to graduate

Hornet Learning Academy gives kids who dropped out of school or fell behind a way to take online courses at their own pace.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff High School has a new way for students to graduate.

The program, called Hornet Learning Academy, gives students who dropped out of school or fell behind a flexible school day program that lets them take online courses at their own pace.

“One of the students told me the biggest mistake they made is that they dropped out and they want to finish," said Cindy Holder, director of the program. "And they’re very glad to be able to do it in their community and graduate as a Hornet.”

19-year-old Zoie Russell said it helped her balance school and life.

“I wanted to help my mom with bills and stuff," Russell said. "So I decided that I was going to drop out of school and get a job.”

The program has already seen three graduating classes since it started last year. Russell is one of five students to graduate from the latest class and was encouraged by Flour Bluff High School principal Linda Medley.

“A while ago I felt like quitting before I started the program and Ms. Medley brought up the program to me," Russell said. "So, I’m like that sounds kind of interesting.”

Students can opt to take classes in the morning or evening, depending on what fits their schedule. This allows them to attend trade school, work another job, or focus on anything else going on in their lives outside of school.

“If you’ve already dropped out and you think you’re too old to come back or you can’t go a full day because you’re having to work," Medley said. "Come back and see us, we will enroll you.”

58 students enrolled so far and there is room for up to 80. Russell plans to pursue her dream to join the military as a medic after graduation from the program.

