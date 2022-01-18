Fire engulfs, destroys home in Flour Bluff

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire destroyed a mobile home overnight in Flour Bluff.

Emergency crews from the Flour Bluff Volunteer Fire Department, Naval Air Station Fire and the Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to the fire on Utica St. overnight. Flames had engulfed the house by the time they arrived.

Flames were quickly extinguished, officials said.

Crews from ESD2, CCFD and NAS fire responded to a residential structure fire at the 900 blk of Utica St. Crews encountered fire and heavy smoke on arrival but quickly contained the fire. The residence however was a total loss. No injuries to the home owner or responders. Posted by Nueces County ESD 2- Flour Bluff Fire VFD on Monday, January 17, 2022

The house was a complete loss, officials said, but no injuries to residents or first responders were reported.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

