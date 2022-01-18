Fire engulfs, destroys home in Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire destroyed a mobile home overnight in Flour Bluff.
Emergency crews from the Flour Bluff Volunteer Fire Department, Naval Air Station Fire and the Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to the fire on Utica St. overnight. Flames had engulfed the house by the time they arrived.
Flames were quickly extinguished, officials said.
The house was a complete loss, officials said, but no injuries to residents or first responders were reported.
There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.
