Fire destroys house in Flour Bluff

Thankfully, officials said the house was vacant and no injuries were reported.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The cause of a fire that engulfed a house overnight in Flour Bluff is under investigation as fire crews returned to the scene this morning to put out hot spots.

The house, which was on Caribbean Dr. near Roscher Rd., could be seen with heavy flames coming from the roof in a Facebook post by the Flour Bluff Volunteer Fire Department.

OVERNIGHT, crews responded to a large residential structure fire near the intersection of Caribbean and Roscher. Took fire crews approximately 30 minutes to gain control of the fire, the residence was a total loss￼. Posted by Nueces County ESD 2- Flour Bluff Fire VFD on Monday, December 20, 2021

Firefighters has the flames under control about 30 minutes after arriving.

The home was vacant and no injuries were reported, officials said. There was electricity running to the house but investigators are on-scene Tuesday to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The owners of the home have been notified. The house is a complete loss, officials said.

Fire crews were also back on the scene Tuesday to put out hot spots.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.