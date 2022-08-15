Flour Bluff HS student invites public to birthday party art show

Jayce Gomez has an open invitation to his birthday this year, asking the community to stop by and check out his hard work.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Flour Bluff High School student is celebrating his birthday by putting his years of creativity on display for everyone to see.

The teen's birthday wish this year was to hold his very own art show.

Jayce Gomez is turning 17 on Tuesday and has an open invitation to his birthday this year, asking the community to stop by and check out his hard work.

Gomez has quite the eye for art. He's been creating pieces as long as he can remember.

"I did this one for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and this one was at the art center downtown," Gomez said.

Gomez's work has even been featured in local galleries across the Coastal Bend. 3NEWS found the teen preparing for his big day at the RAD Octopus studio downtown.

"I'm excited, this is actually one of the big things I wanted to do for a while," Gomez said. "I'm glad I got to do this."

Instead of a typical birthday party, Gomez is having his own art show so that his work can be on display for everyone to see. He is hoping his work will sell out.

Gomez's mom Phelicia Gomez Simpson owns the studio and didn't hesitate to offer her space for the exhibit.

"I thought this would be a good collaboration between me and him," Phelicia said.

The mother couldn't express into words how much it meant for her son to have such a creative outlet.

"I have a really bad stress thing to where I would start to bite my nails and stuff. I started looking to art as a coping mechanism," Gomez said.

The showcase will put Gomez in the spotlight, but with the hope that others can also feel young at art.

Young at Art by Jayce's Mixx Media birthday art show will be held Tuesday Aug. 15, starting at 5 p.m. at 418 Peoples Street, Suite 110.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.