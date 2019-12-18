CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After months of meetings, planning and hearings, the Flour Bluff ISD Board of Trustees has approved the District of Innovation Plan.

The public was invited, multiple times, to weigh in on the plan. For FBISD, the student to teacher ratio will be affected in addition to when school starts in August.

The plan explained how district officials will start earlier than the fourth Monday in August, which has been the long-standing rule in Texas. Now, the district can decide when to start in order to help students prepare for college, careers and allow more professional development days.

"Having those days to where we can have professional development days during the school year, a few during the school year; it helps our teachers tremendously, and then it also gives our kids a break," Kim Sneed with the Public Information Office said.

Another part of the plan changed student to teacher ratio limit. For kindergarten through fourth grade, the ratio will not surpass 23 students to one teacher.

