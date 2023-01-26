Flour Bluff ISD addresses need for teachers during late night board meeting

The district said the teachers hired would still work on earning their certification in specific areas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As much of the state continues to face a deficit in teachers in the classroom, leaders in Flour Bluff Independent School District are working to figure out ways to help fill those difficult to fill positions within their own district.

One strategy the district is looking at has to do with certification requirements.

While the district said they are committed to hiring high-quality certified teachers. Current requirements are restricting their ability to hire or move teachers, especially when they aren't that many applicants to begin with.

In order to achieve some level of flexibility, the district is considering hiring professionals who are not certified in specific teaching areas, but have experience or a related degree.

Those include subjects of career and technological education, secondary science, math, dual credit classes, fine arts and more.