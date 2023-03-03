Flour Bluff ISD cancels classes Friday due to power issues

The district said they have sporadic power and no central A/C.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff ISD has canceled classes on Friday due to power issues stemming from high winds last night, Superintendent Velma Soliz-Garcia said in a statement.

"Staff members from the Maintenance Department are asked to report for duty at their regular time to assist in assessing and addressing the situation," the statement said.

All district buildings will be closed today, and all activities in and around the district are canceled as well., according to the district.

AEP is looking into the outages.