CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Flour Bluff ISD has canceled the Homecoming Parade set for Monday, October 15 due to uncertainty with the weather.

The parade will not be rescheduled, but the district is working to reschedule the Swarm Pep Rally and Burning of the "FB" for later this week if weather permits.

If the Swarm and Burning are rescheduled, the district will be letting students and parents know through their normal communication channels.

