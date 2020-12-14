Flour Bluff ISD employees to receive one time COVID-19 payment

Board of trustees approved the one-time payment for the extra duties that employees have taken on due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Board of Trustees have approved a one-time payment for the extra duties that district employees have taken on due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Full-time employees, employed after November 1st, will received a $500 one-time payment and part-time employees will receive $250.

“The Board of Trustees directed staff to research ways to make this happen,” said Acting Superintendent Joe Kelley. “Staff worked several options to determine a way for the District to show our gratitude for the hard work of our teachers and staff. Additionally, we worked with our financial auditor to ensure the financial health of our fund balance.”

Employees will receive the one-time payment on December 18 via direct deposit. Employees without direct deposit will receive the payment via a check mailed to the employee’s home mailing address.

