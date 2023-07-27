x
Flour Bluff ISD hosts annual back-to-school health fair to benefit community

The first day of school for the Flour Bluff Hornets will be Aug. 9.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Independent School District is getting into the school spirit by hosting its back-to-school health fair. 

The community was invited to take advantage of the free healthcare resources, such as physicals, blood pressure checks and diabetes screenings to name a few. 

There was also live music and giveaways as an extra incentive. 

Nueces County Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney said the event is a vital resource for the community. 

"We provide public health services to people and bring it to them, sometimes a lot of people cant get away from their home or their business," he said. "It's just all about providing services from Nueces County that I think are important to do for our community."

