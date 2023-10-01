Flour Bluff ISD introduces Tango Flight Program

Flour Bluff High School is only the seventh school in the state to offer the program.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Indepdnet School District hosted their hornet highlight event for future high school students, where they unveiled their new Tango Flight Program.

Flour Bluff High School is offering new courses next year to give hornets hands-on experience building and flying two-seater airplanes.

Flour Bluff High School Principal Linda Medley told 3NEWS that the program is unique and Flour Bluff is only the seventh school in the state to offer the program, and 22nd in the country.

She said it will be extremely beneficial, especially for students who want to go into engineering.

"There's such a shortage in the aviation industry and so ideally we are gonna grow that program because we want to be able to get our students their private pilots license and the program just offers so many scholarship opportunities as well," she said.