Flour Bluff ISD looks to fill open positions as school breaks for the summer

A job fair at Flour Bluff Junior High School featured positions for teachers, maintenance, nutrition, transportation staff, and more.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Independent School District hosted a hiring event to fill open positions across the district as summer break begins.

However, after what took place in Uvalde last week, school security is still on the top of residents' minds.

Jobs at the fair ranged from teachers of all grade levels to maintenance, nutrition, and transportation staff.

Prospective teacher Raine Martinez said that her passion for education is stronger than any fear of the unknown.

"I mean I went here, I love Flour Bluff, I always felt safe. I always felt safe with my teachers, the faculty," Martinez said. "I was never really thinking about anything like that when I went to school here. And even when I work here, I always feel safe."

Martinez said her passion for teaching goes back to when she was first hired as a local swim coach after graduating from Flour Bluff ISD. She is now a graduate of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. The district said it gives them a chance to meet candidates and determine if they are the best fit to work with the community's children.

Kristin Bily, Executive Director of Communications for Flour Bluff ISD, said that with new staff coming in, she hopes that can only bring positive results for the district.

"We've got those new teachers coming in, that vibrancy that's coming in to meet everybody here at Flour Bluff ISD," Bily said.

She said that the job fair also acts as a way to lower potential uncertainty that some many have as a result of the recent shooting in Uvalde.

"By opening up this job fair to our community, there's a chance to ask as many questions as you might need to, any reservations you might have, any concerns," Bily said. "And there's everybody here under one roof to answer all those questions for you."

When it comes to getting children to school, Flour Bluff ISD is making sure to fully screen anyone behind the wheel of their school buses. They must also have a Class A or B Commercial Driver's License and go through their training program.

"We run a background check on your driver's license, make sure that there's nothing on there that is not really wanted by the school district," said Roberto Campos, Transportation Supervisor for Flour Bluff ISD. "That way, everybody that's driving our students home are actually getting transported by somebody that's safe."

District officials said that students from TAMU-CC and TAMU-K attended the fair to fill open vacancies.

