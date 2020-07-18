Flour Bluff ISD preparing plan for reopening schools after executive order expires

"Like many of you, I have been monitoring the recent shifts in the pandemic and understand your concerns on how we are going to reopen for fall."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff's Superintendent, Dr. David Freeman, made an announcement to all parents and students as to how the school will operate during the 2020-2021 school year.

"Like many of you, I have been monitoring the recent shifts in the pandemic and understand your concerns on how we are going to reopen for fall. Our administrative team has been working diligently on developing a plan that provides a quality education while also ensuring the health and safety of our staff, students, and community," stated Superintendent, Dr. David Freeman in his announcement Saturday morning.

District administrators have received updated information from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) on requirements and recommendations to reopen for the fall.

According to Dr. Freeman, this information is helping their district and campus administrators make decisions that are best for the students' safety.

"On July 16, 2020, Nueces County put in-place a public health order that no face-to-face instruction can take place before September 7th. This order is providing all school districts in the county additional time to put health and safety protocols in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We know that on-campus, face-to-face instruction is the best instructional model for children," stated Superintendent, Dr. David Freeman.

"We all miss our students and look forward to resuming the Flour Bluff traditions we are known for. For right now, remote instruction is the best option to educate our students as safe as possible," added Dr. David Freeman.

Dr. Freeman says he wanted to share some of the plans that will be in place this coming school year and says many additions to the protocol are likely to come within the next few weeks.

Below are some key points for parents and the community to know as of July 17, 2020:

Families will have the option of selecting one of two learning models for instruction: face-to-face or at-home. Face-to-Face Instruction: The option of face-to-face instruction will be held five days a week, Monday through Friday. Face-to-face safety protocols will be in place to protect our students and staff. At-Home Learning: This option is virtual. It will require students to have a consistent online presence with daily log-in requirements.

To assist with planning, Flour Bluff ISD has added to the online registration questions for families to gauge preference of learning instruction for their child(ren) during the 2020-2021 school learning year. As we near the beginning of school and face-to-face instruction, we will ask for additional feedback from parents on their child(ren) learning model preference. If you have not registered your child(ren), please do so as soon as possible. This information helps plan for the new school year.

Flour Bluff ISD has a Task Force that is developing a comprehensive plan for re-opening school, which will take into consideration the TEA guidelines. This plan will provide more detailed information as parents make a commitment for their child(ren) to attend either in person or virtual instruction. The district will send a Commitment Form via email in the coming weeks. Please visit the FBISD website for the Re-Opening School Plan next week.

Flour Bluff ISD is committed and focused on keeping our students and staff safe and healthy. FBISD will follow the State’s guidance on facial coverings, social distancing, and health precautions. All staff members will receive COVID-19 prevention training prior to the opening of school, officials say.