CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From the education beat, there's word tonight that the Flour Bluff Independent School District is considering creating its own police department, much like the one that operates within the CCISD.

The Flour Bluff District currently has security officers on each campus at all times, but sometimes they even have off-duty Corpus Christi Police Officers on the campuses, but now the district is inviting Flour Bluff residents to give their input on the idea.

Superintendent David Freeman will be hosting a town hall meeting next Wednesday afternoon from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Flour Bluff High School to talk about new security measures for the district.

The meeting will be held in the Flour Bluff High School Teaching Theatre on campus.

