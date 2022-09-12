Flour Bluff ISD raises tax rate

The board of trustees for FBISD came back on the first day of December and decided to adopt a tax rate of just over .95, according to FBISD officials.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The board of trustees for the Flour Bluff Independent School District have adopted a tax rate hike for its district.

This comes despite the fact that a slightly higher rate increase failed to get voter approval in the November midterm election. That has sparked what the district admits is concern among some.

It was back in October when the Flour Bluff School District asked for what is called a voter-approved tax ratification election. That came during the November midterm election.

The measure on the ballot would have raised the tax rate from just over .92 to just over .99 and allowed the district to increase funding by $3.4 million. That would have helped them avoid a budget deficit.

Homeowners would have paid an extra $70 in property taxes for every $100,000 their home is worth. But that measure did not pass.

According to Flour Bluff Superintendent Velma Soliz-Garcia, the board of trustees came back on the first day of December and decided to adopt a tax rate of just over .95. That's just four cents lower than the rate voters rejected.

In a statement to 3NEWS Soliz-Garcia said the following:

The district gave careful consideration to this decision, which is anticipated to generate approximately $1.9 million of additional revenue that is essential for the district to continue to provide the programs that greatly benefit our students.

She added that the Flour Bluff property tax rate continues to be one of the lowest in the state and that the statewide property tax system is something that Texas lawmakers will need to grapple with in the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

