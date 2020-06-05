CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff ISD released a statement late today saying their goal is to hold an in person graduation; the district is seeking guidance from Texas Education Agency. If approved, they may be able to have a ceremony after June 1.

There's also some other big news for thea high school class of 2020.

TEA is now allowing four ways to hold graduation ceremonies.

Virtual ceremonies online.

Hybrid ceremonies - which are a compilation of videos of students being recognized individually.

Vehicle ceremonies.

Outdoor in person ceremonies.

These have to be approved and can happen in rural counties between May 15- May 31.