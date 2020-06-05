CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff ISD released a statement late today saying their goal is to hold an in person graduation; the district is seeking guidance from Texas Education Agency. If approved, they may be able to have a ceremony after June 1.

There's also some other big news for thea high school class of 2020. 

TEA is now allowing four ways to hold graduation ceremonies. 

  • Virtual ceremonies online.
  • Hybrid ceremonies - which are a compilation of videos of students being recognized individually. 
  • Vehicle ceremonies.
  • Outdoor in person ceremonies. 

These have to be approved and can happen in rural counties between May 15- May 31.