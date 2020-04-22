CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's no secret that teachers across the state are missing their students, but so are bus drivers! That's why bus drivers with the Flour Bluff Independent School District are planning a special "drive-by" for their students.

The buses will be heading through Flour Bluff neighborhoods with special messages for their students.

Not only will the event give bus drivers a chance to say hi to their students, but it will help keep the buses in shape and not just sitting in the bus barn.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: