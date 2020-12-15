Flour Bluff ISD set to name new superintendent

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour bluff ISD is announcing a new leader following the loss of their late superintendent to the coronavirus.
During a special board meeting the board of trustees voted to name Velma Soliz-Garcia as the lone finalist for the next superintendent.
She would replace Dr. David freeman who passed away in august after contracting COVID-19.
Soliz-Garcia has worked in the education field for 32-years and currently works for Gregory Portland ISD. Because of a state law the board must wait 21-days before Soliz-Garcia can sign a contract.
The board of trustees is expected to vote and officially name Soliz-Garcia as superintendent after Christmas break Monday, January 4.
