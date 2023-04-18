Flour Bluff ISD preliminarily discussing a potential shift to a 4-day school week

George West and Kingsville ISD are two local districts which have already voted to transition to this calendar.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Independent School District is the latest in a series of districts who have made, or are making, the decision to switch to a four-day school week.

3NEWS reached out to Flour Bluff ISD, but they declined to comment or provide a statement.

Instead, Flour Bluff ISD Board President Shirley Thornton said discussions on the matter are still in their preliminary stages.

"All we are doing at this point is gathering information -- that's it," she said.

Thornton said she wants the Hornets community to know that, regardless of the agenda items or discussions taking place, the calendar for the upcoming 2023-24 school year has already been adopted and will not change.

3NEWS spoke to a parent in Flour Bluff who wanted to remain anonymous, who said that they were surprised the idea was being considered.

"Because I just feel we have always been so traditional down here," they said. "I know a lot of schools are doing more time off sporadically during the year, so maybe that would work out better so parents can plan. But they can't plan for every Friday or every Monday. With childcare and everything else because its just been the norm for so long."

The four-day school week item will be on the May 23 board meeting agenda.

Flour Bluff ISD is the latest district to discuss the idea of transitioning to such as schedule.

Last month, George West Independent School District decided to make the switch -- with the change expecting to come as soon as August of this year.

Not too long after, Kingsville Independent School District passed a motion to move toward a four-day school week. Assistant Superintendent of Support Programs Juan Sandoval said that teachers and staff had a clear idea of how they wanted to proceed.

Corpus Christi Independent School District, which is the the Coastal Bend's largest school district, said that it has no plans to transition to a four-day school week.

Roland Hernandez and board president Don Clark both said that CCISD's size alone present a lot of hurdles to implementing this kind of schedule.

