Corpus Christi (KIII news) — A Flour Bluff business owner is hoping surveillance video can help find a burglar who took virtually everything from her business -- office supplies, computer equipment, even the coffee creamer.

It happened in the 9700 block of SPID.

When DeeAnna Heavinlin, the owner of Yellowin Digital, placed the doormat outside of her new office, she had no idea it would also invite a group of unwelcome thieves.

"We discovered everything in our office just totally gone or dismantled," Heavinlin said.

And she means everything.

"Toilet paper, paper towels," Heavinlin said. "Strange element to this -- every single thing that was inside that office is now not."

The culprits busted in the door to her office sometime during a 10-minute window from Friday night into Saturday morning.

"They spent the night. Made themselves at home. Ate a snack inside while they were packing everything up," Heavinlin said.

DeeAnna said it appeared the burglars staged the break in as if they were moving out with items scattered across the courtyard.

"At each of the gates there was a pile of stuff we saw through the security cameras," Heavinlin said.

Luckily, those cameras also caught images of the suspects.

"Around 7:30, we see two other people coming in with bicycles and a van when the belongings were packed up and loaded in," Heavinlin said.

A second break-in took place next door. As a result, the landlord has stepped up security.

For Heavinlin, the burglary was disappointing. She had just moved into the building last week.

"I grew up in Flour Bluff. We moved back here. We wanted our businesses to be run out of Flour Bluff," Heavinlin said. "It is disheartening to see people taking our things we worked really hard for."

Corpus Christi police said the case has been handed over to an investigator.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII