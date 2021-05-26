Flour Bluff Police Sub-Station to receive upgrades

With the approval by City Council, there will be several upgrades including electrical, IT and communication, as well as a new roof.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some big improvements are on the way in Flour Bluff for police officers who happen to be stationed in what they call the 'bravo' area of the city.

Tuesday, the city council approved a $1.5 million dollar construction contract aimed at upgrading the building where the officers work.

City leaders say once completed it will look like a completely new building.

The police substation in Flour Bluff is located along Waldron Road.

It's essentially home base for the officers who watch over Flour Bluff and Padre Island.

The building was originally built in 1970 and is just over 4,200 square feet.

The police department right now is only utilizing half the space. The other half remains vacant.

It was previously used by the health district.

The building is said to need major upgrades due to its age.

With the approval by council, there will be several upgrades including electrical, IT and communication as well as a new roof, and a new HVAC system.

Currently there are about a dozen officers based here.

Once the renovations are finished, they'll have the potential to expand and house up to 54 employees.

"The way the building is now, it's just for the police to come together, with these changes, they will be able to staff it and have a true substation, where people can come in the public can come in, as it sits now, they can't do that," said city councilmember Greg Smith who represents Flour Bluff.

A lot of the money will go towards plans to rehab the parking lot as well. That's because the substation shares a parking area with the Ethyl Eyerly Senior Center as well as the Parker pool.

Construction is set to begin this June and is expected to take about 8 months to complete.

