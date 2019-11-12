CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Santa Claus made his way to Flour Bluff on Tuesday to hand out goodies to area children!
Nueces County ESD #2 held their 60th annual Christmas Float Parade Tuesday. It's a tradition that both firefighters and families look forward to every year.
3News Reporter Taylor Alanis was Live from the float parade with the latest.
