CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some students in the Flour Bluff Independent School District were released early Wednesday because of power outages affecting all of their campuses.

Flour Bluff High School evacuated students to the football field Wednesday afternoon when the high school's power went out. According to the district superintendent, the Early Childhood Center and elementary school campuses were released early while the middle school and high school students were released at regular time.

It was unclear as of 6 p.m. Wednesday what caused the outages. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

