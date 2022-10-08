Flour Bluff seniors complete summer flight academy to earn pilot's licenses

The two were selected from several other candidates nationwide to participate in the eight-week program with the U.S Navy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sky is limit for Flour Bluff seniors Camden Korsmo and Henry Stanley who just completed an eight-week summer flight academy with the U.S Navy.

The two who were selected for the elite program from several other candidates across the country received their FAA private pilot's license and college credit.

Korsmo was thrilled that he got the opportunity to have an experience like this in Flour Bluff.

"There were only 10 navy cadets selected nationwide, and we both got selected, which is just an amazing fact of its self," Korsmo said. "Being able to now come back here and talk to all the other cadets and inspire more Flour Bluff and Coastal Bend schools to continue on."

Both seniors have family roots within the Navy, but they hope to take their careers in a different direction. Korsmo has dreams to become an astronaut, while Stanley plans to stay a bit closer to the ground as a commercial pilot.

Congratulations to these Flour Bluff Hornets!

