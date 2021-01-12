Flour Bluff set to host one of the largest playoff games this year

Flour Bluff ISD wants to remind the public that all tickets will be sold online only and not to show up at the school.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hornet Stadium is no stranger to a huge crowd. On Friday, Flour Bluff will host one of the biggest local playoff games in 2021 against Veterans Memorial. Tickets for this game will be limited to the stadium's capacity.

"1,650 on each side. That's for Flour Bluff and for Veterans," said Kristen Biley, the Public Information Officer of Flour Bluff ISD.

Because of the buzz this game is whipping up, the host will add more bleachers and space for fans.

"400 Flour Bluff, 400 Vets and the standing area is going to be 100 on each side, so 100 for Flour Bluff and 100 for Vets," Biley added.

The game will bring tons of people to Hornet Stadium, it's a given, and this is why local law enforcement will be teaming up to keep extra eyes on all the people coming to enjoy the game.

"Normally we have about 10 constables from precinct 2, my police officers additional to some of the CCPD officers, so this crowd being the size it's going to be is pretty much going to double in size as for as law enforcement presence," said Eric Gonzalez, Chief of Police of the Flour Bluff ISD Police Department.

Also, if you're brining a bag, make sure it's a clear one.

