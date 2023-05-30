Flour Bluff sisters lead police to arrest after being repeatedly followed by suspicious man

The sisters said that their dad started quizzing them on how to quickly identify passing cars, which helped in the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

The quick thinking of two Flour Bluff girls led to a man's arrest after the sisters used their home training to notice that someone was recording them.

Kayla Jasso and her sister Aliyah were walking to Dollar General when they felt something was off.

"I wasn't paying attention, so I turned around and she said, 'There is somebody recording us,'" Jasso said.

The girls often walk to and from school and said this wasn't the first time an incident like this had taken place.

They had seen the same man before, but this time they paid closer attention to the make and model of his car and license plates.

"I call the family group chat. They tell us to run home. Then my mom calls the police," Jasso said.

CCPD Lt. Michael Pena said the police stopped a silver Mercedes off Waldron Road. When they looked inside the vehicle, what they found led to the arrest of 22-year-old Soul Conrad Odoms.

"During their investigation, they found the driver in possession of nine different driver licenses and ID cards," Pena said.

Pena said that the department's next lead in the investigation came quickly.

"During their investigation, they found three of those driver licenses were reported missing during burglaries to a motorized vehicle," Pena said.

Pena told 3NEWS that it is likely Odom took the other IDs in the same manner, and the victims just didn't report it. He urges everyone to make reports and be cautious of their surroundings.

The sisters said that their dad started quizzing them on how to quickly identify passing cars, which helped in the case.

"Be aware. And if you can memorize the brand of the car. Just in case you're in the same situation," Jasso said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!