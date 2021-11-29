Flour Bluff student taken to hospital after medical emergency at natatorium

Flour Bluff ISD says staff acted quickly to call 911 and get the student help.

First responders took a Flour Bluff student to the hospital today after a medical emergency at the district's natatorium.

This happened around 4 p.m. Monday.

A spokesperson for Flour Bluff ISD says the student survived that emergency at Flour Bluff Natatorium after staff acted quickly and called 911.

This was initially reported as a near drowning. The school district would not confirm that or give the current condition of the student, citing the student's privacy.