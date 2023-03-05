Flour Bluff students experience Navy SEAL combat with virtual training

In the realm, students actually drove a high speed boat that went into special warfare combat.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday, Coastal Bend students had the chance to see what life in the military is like, especially with the United States Navy.

The Navy showcased their SEAL virtual-reality experience at Flour Bluff High School.

In the simulator, students actually went on a virtual-reality Navy mission. In the realm, students actually drove a high speed boat that went into special warfare combating.

The goal is to get the SEALs out after they have completed their mission.

"A big part of it is education, just so they know what opportunities lie for them in the Navy," said Flour Bluff student Camden Korsmo. "A lot of people think its just 'Oh I'm just gonna go on a ship, do a job," things like that. If they don't go in and learn and be able to experience virtual reality environments like this, its kind of hard to know what's out there."

Some of the students have already singed up to serve in the United States Navy.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!