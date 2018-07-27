CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — An elementary school teacher in Flour Bluff has been pegged as the Education Service Center - Region 2 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Flour Bluff Intermediate School teacher Evalynn Sherrod was named Teacher of the Year in Region 2 Friday. She will now be competing for teacher of the year at the state level.

A big congratulations from Kiii-TV!

