Flour Bluff teacher surprised with free LASIK eye surgery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Flour Bluff teacher was surprised with a free LASIK eye surgery on Wednesday.

Texas Eye Care launched a campaign to give the gift of better sight to a hero in the Coastal Bend.

Kimberley Gadberry was nominated by her community and then drawn as the lucky winner.

The company teamed up with Four Bluff Independent School District to surprise Gadberry at her school.

"This has been a dream of mine for a very long time. My grandma had it done when I was really little and my dad had it done too," Gadberry said.

She added that her kindergartners probably wont understand exactly what LASIK is, but they will be very excited to celebrate with her.

