CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII News) — It's a subject that some people may not be comfortable discussing, but 13-year-olds, Helena and Agnes Garcia are anything but shy about it.

"It's a normal thing that happens to women," said Helena Garcia.

After they discovered how many girls and women in the Coastal Bend don't have access to feminine care products, the sisters started a local chapter of the Homeless Period Project. The organization aims to distribute care products to women who can't afford them.

"I was shocked! We would like to help those girls," said Agnes Garcia.

The two started the Corpus Christi chapter nearly a year ago with the help of their grandma, Barbara Briguglio.

"That's really considering someone other than yourself." she said.

Now, the group hosts packing parties. Agnes and Helena gather donations and have a party where their friends put together 'care packages' to help women in need.

"I think they should get access to stuff without needing money," said Agnes.

The girls distribute packages to local shelters, churches and primarily Title One Schools; where 40 percent of the student population come from low-income families.

Their school, Flour Bluff Junior High, being one of them.

"I never would of thought that this was considered a luxury," grandmother Barbara said.

Helena and Agnes have also put donation boxes throughout the community where anyone can donate pads, tampons, or other feminine care products. They have been told to remove their boxes because it made someone uncomfortable but that isn't stopping the sisters from spreading positivity and help.

"It's no something to hide," Agnes added.

If you would like to help the girls and their mission, contact them through their Facebook page, Corpus Christi Homeless Period Project.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII